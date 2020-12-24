The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.73.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE:FVRR opened at $216.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.97 and a beta of 2.31. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $228.49.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.