i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIIV. BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

