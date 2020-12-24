Financial Survey: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) versus Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Investors Real Estate Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.55%. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.81%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Investors Real Estate Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 4.87 $79.21 million $3.72 18.75

Investors Real Estate Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investors Real Estate Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

