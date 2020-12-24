Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) Head to Head Review

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Avient alerts:

82.0% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of ForceField Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avient and ForceField Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 1 4 0 2.80 ForceField Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avient presently has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.84%. Given Avient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avient is more favorable than ForceField Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avient and ForceField Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $2.86 billion 1.29 $588.60 million $1.69 23.88 ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than ForceField Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and ForceField Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 18.00% 9.43% 3.38% ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avient beats ForceField Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

About ForceField Energy

ForceField Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lighting products and solutions for enhancing energy efficiency in China and the United States. It distributes light emitting diode, and other commercial lighting products and fixtures. The company was formerly known as SunSi Energies Inc. and changed its name to ForceField Energy Inc. in February 2013. ForceField Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.