BidaskClub Upgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Hold

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

LHC Group stock opened at $221.55 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $987,151,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,906,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in LHC Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,356,000 after buying an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

