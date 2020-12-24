BidaskClub Upgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to “Strong-Buy”

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

