Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLHR. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.92 and a beta of 1.46. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.