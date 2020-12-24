Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Summer Street assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

Shares of NTLA opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

