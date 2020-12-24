California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Shares Down 45%

California Beach Restaurants, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBHR)’s share price traded down 45% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc, engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

