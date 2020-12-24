GT Gold (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Trading 2.8% Higher

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 1,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 22,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of GT Gold from $2.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

