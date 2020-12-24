Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.24. Approximately 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51.

About Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

