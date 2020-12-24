Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) traded up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 1,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

About Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF)

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

