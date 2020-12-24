Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 41,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 94,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

