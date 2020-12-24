Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to Strong-Buy

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $540.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 167,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

