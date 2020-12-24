Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Hold

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.