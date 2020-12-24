Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to “Buy”

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.64. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

