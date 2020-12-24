Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
EQOS opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00. Diginex has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.75.
About Diginex
