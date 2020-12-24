Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EQOS opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00. Diginex has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

