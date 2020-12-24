PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $38.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

