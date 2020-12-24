PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $132.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Shares of PTC opened at $119.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.39.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. Analysts predict that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,661 shares of company stock worth $1,260,792. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

