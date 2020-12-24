PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $275.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

PYPL stock opened at $239.44 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $244.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $280.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 44.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,059,000 after acquiring an additional 277,914 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $331,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

