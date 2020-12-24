Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) vs. Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Critical Contrast

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Top Ships and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00 Diana Shipping 0 3 0 0 2.00

Top Ships currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 916.26%. Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $1.78, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Top Ships’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Top Ships is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Top Ships shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Top Ships and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A Diana Shipping -78.81% -5.63% -2.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Top Ships and Diana Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $66.09 million 0.74 -$14.77 million N/A N/A Diana Shipping $220.73 million 0.78 -$10.53 million $0.06 31.67

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Top Ships on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.