Critical Review: Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) versus South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Minco Capital and South32, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A South32 2 1 7 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A 8.79% 8.67% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and South32’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A South32 $6.08 billion 1.51 -$65.00 million $0.20 47.65

Minco Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South32.

Risk & Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. South32 Limited has a strategic alliance agreement with AusQuest Limited to target gold-copper project. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

