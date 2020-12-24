AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AAR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:AIR opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

