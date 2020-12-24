CIBC Downgrades Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $9.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

