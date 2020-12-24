Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kirin from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kirin has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

