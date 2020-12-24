BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BlackBerry recorded healthy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with non-GAAP earnings beating consensus estimate. The company continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. It is witnessing strong demand for the Spark business. BlackBerry has inked a deal with AWS for a cloud-connected software platform that is likely to redefine the dynamics of the automotive industry. With a holistic growth model, the company aims to expand its market leadership in the enterprise mobility segment. However, BlackBerry faces intense competition from key players with macro challenges in the auto and other embedded sectors. High research and development expenses for new products and technological obsolescence remain major headwinds. Forex woes and high capital investments weigh on near-term profitability.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

BlackBerry stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,867 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $36,817.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

