Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) Trading Down 1.8%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

