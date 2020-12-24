Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading Up 0.9%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Orica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Orica alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.