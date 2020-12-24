Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.17 and last traded at $88.17. Approximately 1,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.95.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

