Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cactus by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cactus by 1,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,307,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

