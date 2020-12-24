RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RDCM. TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of RDCM opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

