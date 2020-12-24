Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.37.

NYSE AHT opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

