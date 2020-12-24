Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTZ. Barclays raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised Utz Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

Utz Brands stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

