Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTZ. Barclays raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised Utz Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.90.
Utz Brands stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
