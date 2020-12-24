Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chemung Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemung Financial in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will earn $3.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

CHMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $156.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

