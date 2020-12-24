Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sensata primarily benefits from cost-effective operations with greater pricing flexibility. The company is committed to aligning its costs with demand levels to better serve the evolving customer needs. It has undertaken several cost-saving initiatives to enhance financial flexibility. The Performance Sensing segment is the primary source of long-term growth as it generates majority of revenues from the automotive sensor market. Diverse relationships and robust innovation capabilities are key growth drivers. However, severe market contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic and forex woes hampered its business operations. The company is susceptible to seasonality factors, which are likely to dent profitability. High debt load and intense competition from low-cost suppliers, primarily based in China, are other significant headwinds for Sensata.”

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Shares of ST stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,765,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,351,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 468,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 86.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,855,000 after buying an additional 859,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.