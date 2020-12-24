NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. NMI has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $893,723.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $471,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,779 shares of company stock worth $4,467,504. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,316,000 after acquiring an additional 451,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,100,000 after buying an additional 489,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after buying an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.