AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of AB opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

