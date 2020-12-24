Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $707.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report sales of $707.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.61 million to $710.90 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $667.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on RCII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 485,698 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $13,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 375,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 106.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 241,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

