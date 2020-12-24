Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $513.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $457.00 to $513.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.70.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $464.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.56 and a 200-day moving average of $335.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,000 shares of company stock worth $128,972,860. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

