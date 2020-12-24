Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $513.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $457.00 to $513.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.70.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $464.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.56 and a 200-day moving average of $335.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08.
In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,000 shares of company stock worth $128,972,860. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
