Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $509.05 Million

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post sales of $509.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $510.50 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $719.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TTMI stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.