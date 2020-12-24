Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $509.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post sales of $509.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $510.50 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $719.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TTMI stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

