Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $100.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.52.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $78.57 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,769 shares of company stock worth $2,643,909 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $292,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.