LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LEGIF. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEGIF opened at $146.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average is $139.92. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.