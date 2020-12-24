Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $21.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $19,807,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Flex by 403.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 1,257,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,915,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

