WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.51 and last traded at $39.48. 10,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 21,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.