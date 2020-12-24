AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.14. 2,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

