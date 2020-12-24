Patriot National (OTCMKTS:PNTPQ) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Head-To-Head Review

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Patriot National (OTCMKTS:PNTPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Patriot National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.04 billion 2.98 $1.04 billion $10.96 19.05 Patriot National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Patriot National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Patriot National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 11.00% 14.32% 4.02% Patriot National N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Willis Towers Watson Public and Patriot National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 10 4 0 2.29 Patriot National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus price target of $216.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Patriot National.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Patriot National on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. Its Corporate Risk and Broking segment offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, and transport. The company's Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Its Benefits Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. This segment delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Patriot National

Patriot National Inc is a provider of comprehensive outsourcing solutions within the workers’ compensation marketplace for insurance companies, employers, local governments and reinsurance captives. It provides general agency services, specialty underwriting and policyholder services and claims administration services to its insurance carrier clients and other clients. Patriot National Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

