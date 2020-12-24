Piper Sandler Raises Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $28.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $21.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

