Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $290.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. FBN Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.64.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $286.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.32. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $293.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $156,583.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,131 shares of company stock valued at $53,963,330. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 445.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.