Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $290.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. FBN Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.64.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $286.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.32. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $293.50.
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $156,583.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,131 shares of company stock valued at $53,963,330. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 445.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
