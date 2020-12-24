Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined in the past six months. Elevated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been hurdle for the company. Such high costs put pressure on the company’s bottom line during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Management highlighted that the pandemic-led rise in costs were mainly driven by efforts to meet elevated demand. Additionally, sales mix shifts and higher interest expenses were a drag. Nonetheless, the company continued to witness growth in its auto care and batteries business segments, which drove the top line in the reported quarter. Moreover distribution gains and higher replenishment volumes boosted organic sales. For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales to grow in the band of 2-4%. Further, it is on track with measures to boost efficiency, such as streamlining supply chain operations.”

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE ENR opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 24.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

