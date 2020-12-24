Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

CWK stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after buying an additional 1,012,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after buying an additional 740,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $8,454,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $5,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

